Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 203891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

