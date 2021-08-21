Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $220,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

BAX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.54 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

