BBSCoin (BBS) Price Hits $0.0000

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. BBSCoin has a market cap of $99,869.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BBSCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BBSCoin Profile

BBSCoin (BBS) is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins and its circulating supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here . BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz

BBSCoin Coin Trading

