Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $214,000 in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

