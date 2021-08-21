Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

