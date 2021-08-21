Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.