Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

