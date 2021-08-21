Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CEO Buys $244,500.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BECN opened at $49.37 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

