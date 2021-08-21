Bechtle’s (BECTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BECTY opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Shares of Bechtle are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

