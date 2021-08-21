BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $346.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $249.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

