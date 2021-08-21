Belt Finance Trading 59.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Belt Finance has a market cap of $95.71 million and $4.06 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.19 or 0.00034819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00155928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,421.05 or 1.00077909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00917014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.46 or 0.06515374 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,566,103 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

