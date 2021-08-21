Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

FRA:ALV opened at €198.72 ($233.79) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €208.33. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

