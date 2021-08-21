Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Future to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51. Future has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

