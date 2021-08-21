BetterBetting Price Tops $0.82 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00834576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048627 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002089 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

