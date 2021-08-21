BIKI 24-Hour Volume Tops $250,351.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $250,351.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.95 or 0.00830764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

