Bill Smith Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Bill Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of Prospex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

PXEN stock opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Prospex Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.71 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.66. The company has a market cap of £4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

About Prospex Energy

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

