Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 5,049 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $128.75. 2,197,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

