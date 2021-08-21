Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $462,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 60,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,451,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after buying an additional 538,430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,654,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

