Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Invests $298,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

