Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

