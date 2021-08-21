Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 26 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.61. 3,238,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.