Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.95. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

