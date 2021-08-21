BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,043,984 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 439,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

