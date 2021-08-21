Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $387.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004844 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,006,995 coins and its circulating supply is 21,896,882 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

