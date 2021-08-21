BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.99 or 0.99984829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001073 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

