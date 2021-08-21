Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $117,204.21 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 65% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00313396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00153499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002602 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

