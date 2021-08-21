Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,476.32 and $324.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.00 or 0.99996411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00071538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

