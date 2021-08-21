BitSend Reaches Market Capitalization of $93,168.19 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $93,168.19 and approximately $177.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.10 or 0.00490785 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.48 or 0.01244715 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,617,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.