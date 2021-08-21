BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000.

BYM stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

