BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPA opened at $15.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

