BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BRWM stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 606.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust
