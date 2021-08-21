BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRWM stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 606.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

