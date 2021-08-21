Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

BSL stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

