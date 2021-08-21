Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1.12 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00005046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00818421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,880 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.