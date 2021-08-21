Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 2,585,025 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £110.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.54.

Get Bluejay Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Bo Møller Stensgaard acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.