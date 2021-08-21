Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.