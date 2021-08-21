Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Down 1% This Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 1% against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $13,285.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

