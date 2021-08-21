Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $56.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.65. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

