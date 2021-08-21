BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 201,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,746. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.