BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 61.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 91,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 415,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

