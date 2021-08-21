BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 433 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $26,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 1,049,295 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

