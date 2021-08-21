BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 5,573 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

