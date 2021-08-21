Boon Sim Acquires 10,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $5.77 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

