Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

BLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.66. 123,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 95.58. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.24 and a 52-week high of C$56.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

