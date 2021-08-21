Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BSX stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

