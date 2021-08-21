Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

EPAY traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 560,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,241. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,057 shares of company stock worth $961,364. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.