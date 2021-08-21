BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Update

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 551,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,303. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

