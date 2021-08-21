Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.15. 49,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

About Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

