Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.80. 13,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,825. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

