Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and $980,144.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.74 or 1.00104595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.61 or 0.00909405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.34 or 0.06654579 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.