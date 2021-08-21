Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,984. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

